Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Short Interest Update

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 614,314 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the March 31st total of 395,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,099 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORANY. New Street Research lowered Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Orange from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Orange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Orange from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Orange

Orange Price Performance

Orange stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Orange has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.

Orange's core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.

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