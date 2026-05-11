Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 184,639 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 59,767 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,412.86.

On Thursday, May 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 48,546 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $2,165,637.06.

On Saturday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96.

On Friday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $2,341,097.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $2,128,201.14.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of SION traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 670,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JonesTrading lifted their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 335,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 831,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 453,196 shares during the period.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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