Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 59,767 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 59,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $2,664,412.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,856,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,341,031.38. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58.

On Thursday, May 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 48,546 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $2,165,637.06.

On Saturday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96.

On Friday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $2,341,097.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $2,128,201.14.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SION traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. 670,726 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,329. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SION. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JonesTrading increased their price objective on Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SION

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 335,942 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,494,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,573,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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