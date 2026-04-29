O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, Zacks reports. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.150-3.250 EPS.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1%

ORLY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,581,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,874. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93.

O'Reilly Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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