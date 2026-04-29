Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BNP Paribas Exane

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.75.

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Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 125,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,435,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 801,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,042,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

Organon & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Organon & Co. this week:

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Further Reading

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