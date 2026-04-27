Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,842,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 799% from the previous session's volume of 6,765,608 shares.The stock last traded at $13.1750 and had previously closed at $11.26.

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Organon & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Organon & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sun Pharma agreed to acquire Organon for $14.00 per share in an all‑cash transaction (~$11.75B enterprise value), giving shareholders a large cash premium and providing an immediate takeout valuation. Sun Pharma to acquire Organon

Sun Pharma agreed to acquire Organon for $14.00 per share in an all‑cash transaction (~$11.75B enterprise value), giving shareholders a large cash premium and providing an immediate takeout valuation. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction showed heavy volume and bullish options flow — nearly 8,000 calls traded (≈33% above normal daily call volume), indicating investors placing directional bets on the takeover outcome or short‑covering.

Market reaction showed heavy volume and bullish options flow — nearly 8,000 calls traded (≈33% above normal daily call volume), indicating investors placing directional bets on the takeover outcome or short‑covering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / press commentary highlights upside vs. prior expectations and frames the deal as strategic for Sun Pharma’s push into women’s health and biosimilars, which supports the takeover rationale and market enthusiasm. Zacks: Is further upside left?

Analyst / press commentary highlights upside vs. prior expectations and frames the deal as strategic for Sun Pharma’s push into women’s health and biosimilars, which supports the takeover rationale and market enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: The $14 cash price effectively sets a near‑term valuation floor and caps upside for shareholders unless a higher bidder emerges or the deal terms change; regulatory approvals and integration risk remain.

The $14 cash price effectively sets a near‑term valuation floor and caps upside for shareholders unless a higher bidder emerges or the deal terms change; regulatory approvals and integration risk remain. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms have launched investigations and alerts questioning whether Organon’s board obtained a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were met—these suits/regulatory reviews could delay closing, lead to renegotiation, or increase transaction costs. Johnson Fistel investigation

Multiple shareholder law firms have launched investigations and alerts questioning whether Organon’s board obtained a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were met—these suits/regulatory reviews could delay closing, lead to renegotiation, or increase transaction costs. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds remain: Organon recently missed EPS expectations and reported year‑over‑year revenue decline, underscoring why Sun may have negotiated a conservative all‑cash price; these operating issues are part of the deal rationale and a risk if the takeover fails.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Research raised Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Trading Up 17.1%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organon & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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