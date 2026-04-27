Organon & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,966 call options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 5,980 call options.

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Key Headlines Impacting Organon & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Organon & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sun Pharma agreed to acquire Organon for $14.00 per share in an all‑cash transaction (~$11.75B enterprise value), giving shareholders a large cash premium and providing an immediate takeout valuation. Sun Pharma to acquire Organon

Sun Pharma agreed to acquire Organon for $14.00 per share in an all‑cash transaction (~$11.75B enterprise value), giving shareholders a large cash premium and providing an immediate takeout valuation. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction showed heavy volume and bullish options flow — nearly 8,000 calls traded (≈33% above normal daily call volume), indicating investors placing directional bets on the takeover outcome or short‑covering.

Market reaction showed heavy volume and bullish options flow — nearly 8,000 calls traded (≈33% above normal daily call volume), indicating investors placing directional bets on the takeover outcome or short‑covering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / press commentary highlights upside vs. prior expectations and frames the deal as strategic for Sun Pharma’s push into women’s health and biosimilars, which supports the takeover rationale and market enthusiasm. Zacks: Is further upside left?

Analyst / press commentary highlights upside vs. prior expectations and frames the deal as strategic for Sun Pharma’s push into women’s health and biosimilars, which supports the takeover rationale and market enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: The $14 cash price effectively sets a near‑term valuation floor and caps upside for shareholders unless a higher bidder emerges or the deal terms change; regulatory approvals and integration risk remain.

The $14 cash price effectively sets a near‑term valuation floor and caps upside for shareholders unless a higher bidder emerges or the deal terms change; regulatory approvals and integration risk remain. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms have launched investigations and alerts questioning whether Organon’s board obtained a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were met—these suits/regulatory reviews could delay closing, lead to renegotiation, or increase transaction costs. Johnson Fistel investigation

Multiple shareholder law firms have launched investigations and alerts questioning whether Organon’s board obtained a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were met—these suits/regulatory reviews could delay closing, lead to renegotiation, or increase transaction costs. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds remain: Organon recently missed EPS expectations and reported year‑over‑year revenue decline, underscoring why Sun may have negotiated a conservative all‑cash price; these operating issues are part of the deal rationale and a risk if the takeover fails.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 87,088,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Organon & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 476,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 45,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 219,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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