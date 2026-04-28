Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

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Oriental Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.61. Oriental Land has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company's core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

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