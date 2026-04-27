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Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Oriental Land logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week low: Oriental Land dropped to $14.42 and last traded at $14.85 on Monday, down about 0.7% with roughly 23,070 shares changing hands.
  • Solid fundamentals: The company has strong liquidity and low leverage (quick ratio 3.37, current ratio 3.51, debt-to-equity 0.28) and reported quarterly EPS of $0.20 on $1.39 billion revenue with a 12.44% ROE and 18.10% net margin.
  • Technicals and valuation point to weakness: the stock trades below its 50-day ($17.10) and 200-day ($18.59) moving averages and has a PE of 28.63 on a market cap of $24.41 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.8512, with a volume of 23070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Oriental Land Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.10%.

Oriental Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based leisure and hospitality company best known as the owner and operator of Tokyo Disney Resort under a licensing arrangement with The Walt Disney Company. The company's core activities center on the planning, development, management and operation of large-scale themed entertainment facilities and associated resort businesses, with an emphasis on delivering guest services, attractions and seasonal programming designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Its principal assets include the two theme parks at Tokyo Disney Resort — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — along with multiple on-site hotels, an entertainment and retail complex, and resort transportation infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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