Orion Group (ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.0047 per share and revenue of $196.77 million for the quarter. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.42 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.25.

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Insider Activity at Orion Group

In related news, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $131,013.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,110,572.75. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 329,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,193 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 790.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the construction company's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orion Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Further Reading

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