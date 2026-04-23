Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Stock Price Down 0.9% - Time to Sell?

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.4570. 391,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 317,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ONL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading raised shares of Orion Office REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orion Office REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Office REIT has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.18 million. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 94.35%.Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.760 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT's payout ratio is presently -3.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Class A office properties across high-growth U.S. markets. The company focuses on suburban and infill locations, targeting properties with strong tenant credit profiles and long-term lease structures. Its business strategy emphasizes active asset management, capital recycling and selective development to enhance income stability and potential total return for shareholders.

Orion Office REIT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONL following a spin-off from Government Properties Income Trust in June 2021, though many of its core assets trace back to acquisitions made as early as 2013.

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