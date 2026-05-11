Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.20, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Here are the key takeaways from Orix Corp Ads' conference call:

ORIX reported a record FY2026 net income of JPY 447.3 billion and ROE rose to 10.4%, marking the third consecutive year of record profits.

and ROE rose to 10.4%, marking the third consecutive year of record profits. Management guided FY2027 net income of JPY 530 billion (ROE 11.7%) and boosted shareholder returns — DPS set at JPY 187.36 and a JPY 250 billion buyback, implying a ~85.9% total return ratio.

(ROE 11.7%) and boosted shareholder returns — DPS set at JPY 187.36 and a buyback, implying a ~85.9% total return ratio. ORIX agreed to sell ORIX Bank to Daiwa Next Bank (≈JPY 370 billion), with an expected pre-tax gain of ~JPY 124.2 billion in FY2027 to support capital recycling and targeted investments.

to Daiwa Next Bank (≈JPY 370 billion), with an expected pre-tax gain of ~JPY 124.2 billion in FY2027 to support capital recycling and targeted investments. The company introduced a new CXO management structure, expanded business-unit authority, hired an external CFO, and emphasized portfolio optimization and a shift toward asset-management/fee-income models.

Investment-side headwinds persist — Q4 included JPY 97.2 billion impairments (mainly ORIX USA), management is phasing withdrawals from some PE positions, and U.S. private-credit/market recovery could take several years.

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Orix Corp Ads Price Performance

NYSE:IX traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 93,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Orix Corp Ads has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

Institutional Trading of Orix Corp Ads

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,117,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $149,546,000 after buying an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,375,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,042,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 481,327 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 225,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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