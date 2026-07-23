Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.5850, with a volume of 145652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Orix Corp Ads from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on IX

Orix Corp Ads Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,151 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the second quarter worth $213,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 17.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

Further Reading

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