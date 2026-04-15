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Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Orkla Asa logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Trading spike: Volume rose to 62,790 shares on Wednesday (up 25% from the prior session) with the stock trading around $12.91.
  • Analyst downgrade: Kepler Capital Markets cut Orkla from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the consensus rating on the stock is currently "Hold."
  • Earnings beat and healthy fundamentals: Orkla reported Q EPS of $0.17 vs. $0.14 expected and revenue of $1.97B vs. $1.85B expected, with a P/E of 11.68, market cap ~ $12.9B, net margin 16.06% and ROE 13.73%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Orkla Asa.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 62,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session's volume of 50,382 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.9450.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Orkla Asa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORKLY

Orkla Asa Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

About Orkla Asa

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA OTCMKTS: ORKLY is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla's portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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