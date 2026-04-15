Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 62,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session's volume of 50,382 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.9450.

Get Orkla Asa alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Orkla Asa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORKLY

Orkla Asa Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA OTCMKTS: ORKLY is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla's portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orkla Asa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orkla Asa wasn't on the list.

While Orkla Asa currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here