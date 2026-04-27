Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.3280. Orkla Asa shares last traded at $12.3250, with a volume of 10,786 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Orkla Asa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Orkla Asa presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Orkla Asa Stock Down 5.4%

The company's 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA OTCMKTS: ORKLY is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla's portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

Further Reading

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