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Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Orkla Asa logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Orkla opened at $12.328 (from a prior close of $13.11) and last traded at $12.325, a decline of about 5.4% on the session.
  • Analyst downgrade: Kepler Capital Markets cut its rating from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the MarketBeat consensus rating for Orkla is now "Hold."
  • Earnings beat and solid fundamentals: Orkla reported $0.17 EPS vs. $0.14 expected and $1.97B revenue vs. $1.85B, with a 16.06% net margin and a PE of 11.17, suggesting underlying strength despite the share drop.
  • Interested in Orkla Asa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.3280. Orkla Asa shares last traded at $12.3250, with a volume of 10,786 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Orkla Asa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Orkla Asa presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orkla Asa

Orkla Asa Stock Down 5.4%

The company's 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Orkla Asa had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion.

About Orkla Asa

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA OTCMKTS: ORKLY is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla's portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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