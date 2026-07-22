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Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Orrstown Financial Services logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Orrstown Financial Services declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 11 to shareholders of record as of August 4. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 2.9%.
  • The company has a solid dividend track record, having raised its dividend annually for 10 straight years, with a payout ratio of 28.8%, suggesting the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Orrstown beat earnings expectations with $1.09 EPS versus the forecast of $1.03, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.67.
  • Interested in Orrstown Financial Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.70. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.58%.The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank, a community banking organization headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. The roots of Orrstown Bank date back to 1865, and the holding company structure was established to support its growth and diversification. As a regional financial institution, Orrstown Financial Services focuses on delivering personalized banking solutions to individuals, families and businesses across Central Pennsylvania.

The company's core offerings include a full suite of deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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