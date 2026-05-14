Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Orthofix Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.79. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $47,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,006 shares in the company, valued at $756,456.92. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John B. Henneman III acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 90,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,113,318.34. This represents a 5.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 327,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,443. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,518 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 99.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 235,303 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 66,812 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 41,527 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc NASDAQ: OFIX is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company's core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix's product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orthofix Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orthofix Medical wasn't on the list.

While Orthofix Medical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here