OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.4444.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. TD Cowen raised OrthoPediatrics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 12,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $224,129.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,478.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $148,591.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 149,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,579,444.25. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,450. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $455.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.21.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 16.31%.The business had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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