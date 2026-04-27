Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $86.4950, with a volume of 1288098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORKA. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.90.

Read Our Latest Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 20.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oruka Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $462,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,206,887.24. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,745. Company insiders own 24.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,705,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,340 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,280,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,051,000 after purchasing an additional 735,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,366,000 after purchasing an additional 676,865 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,058,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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