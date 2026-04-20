Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.65 and last traded at $69.3990, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.92.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. Equities research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $312,593.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,453.07. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $1,089,745. Corporate insiders own 24.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Further Reading

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