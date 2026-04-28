Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Trading 6.6% Higher - What's Next?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.97 and last traded at $81.4080. 447,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 782,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

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Key Oruka Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oruka Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at $38,297,861.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,887.24. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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