Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OSCR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Oscar Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oscar Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.78.

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Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.Oscar Health's quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 1,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $33,414.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 214,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,082.66. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $695,125.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,074,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,584,995.38. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,660 shares of company stock worth $4,283,140. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,754 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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