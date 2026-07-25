Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company's stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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