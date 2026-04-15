OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $309.73 and last traded at $303.6350, with a volume of 29275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.86.

Get OSI Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $294.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day moving average of $269.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. OSI Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 273,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,509,470.04. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OSI Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OSI Systems wasn't on the list.

While OSI Systems currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here