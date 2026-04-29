OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $31.9140 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 70.52%. On average, analysts expect OTC Markets Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OTC Markets Group Stock Down 1.1%

OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $649.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on OTCM

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group operates a network of electronic trading platforms that provide real-time quotes, trading, and market data for over-the-counter (OTC) securities. Through its tiered marketplaces—OTCQX for established companies, OTCQB for early-stage and developing firms, and OTC Pink for less transparent issuers—the company connects broker-dealers, institutional investors, and retail participants. Its platforms facilitate price discovery and liquidity for a wide range of securities, including foreign issuers, micro-caps, and funds.

The company’s product suite extends beyond trading venues to encompass market data services, corporate disclosure tools, and compliance solutions.

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