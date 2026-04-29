OTCMKTS:LVMUY FY2026 EPS Forecast Cut by Erste Group Bank

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's FY2027 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

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Separately, DZ Bank raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $101.80 and a 1-year high of $152.95.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH's organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company's principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

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