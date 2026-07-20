OTCMKTS:LVMUY FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by Erste Group Bank

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's FY2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Barclays raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has an average rating of "Buy".

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LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance

Shares of LVMUY opened at $113.17 on Monday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH's organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company's principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

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