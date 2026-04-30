OTCMKTS:MURGY FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by Erste Group Bank

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Erste Group Bank has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft's current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft's FY2027 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.19%.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Price Performance

MURGY stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

About M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OTCMKTS: MURGY, commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm's core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

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