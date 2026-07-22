OTCMKTS:MURGY FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by Erste Group Bank

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft's current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft's FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research cut M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Stock Down 2.5%

MURGY opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $22.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.44%.

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft OTCMKTS: MURGY, commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm's core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

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