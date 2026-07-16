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Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 99.8% in June

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Otsuka logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Otsuka Holdings’ ADR nearly doubled in June, rising 99.8% to 35,280 shares as of June 30 from 17,654 shares two weeks earlier. Even so, the stock’s days-to-cover ratio remains low at 0.3 days.
  • OTSKY shares were down 1.3% and traded at $33.69, near the midpoint of its recent range, with a market cap of $36.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The stock sits between a 1-year low of $21.68 and a high of $37.52.
  • Otsuka’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.59 EPS versus the $0.43 consensus and revenue of $3.96 billion versus $3.78 billion expected. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 35,280 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 17,654 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Otsuka Trading Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Otsuka had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.01%.Otsuka has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.610-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otsuka will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otsuka presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTSKY

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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