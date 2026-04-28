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Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Otsuka logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Otsuka reported quarterly EPS of $0.59, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, and posted a return on equity of 12.52% with a net margin of 14.76%.
  • Shares opened at $33.20 and were trading down about 1.6%; the stock's 12‑month range is $21.64–$36.55, with a market capitalization of $35.66 billion and a P/E of 14.43.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—one Buy, two Hold and one Sell—with recent upgrades and downgrades from Zacks, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Goldman Sachs, leaving a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Interested in Otsuka? Here are five stocks we like better.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Otsuka had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Otsuka Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Otsuka from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Otsuka to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Otsuka to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTSKY

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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