Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 1,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.1980.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Otsuka had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Otsuka has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.610-1.610 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Otsuka to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Otsuka to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otsuka presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otsuka

Otsuka Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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