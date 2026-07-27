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Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Otter Tail logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Otter Tail is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Monday, August 3. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.48 per share on $326.1 million in revenue, with a conference call scheduled for August 4.
  • The utility’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, reporting $1.73 in EPS versus the $1.42 consensus and $347.0 million in revenue. Quarterly revenue increased 2.9% year over year.
  • Otter Tail shares recently traded near $92.34, while the stock carries a consensus Hold rating and an $86 price target. The company also pays a $2.31 annualized dividend, yielding approximately 2.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $326.1230 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 21.34%.The firm had revenue of $347.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Otter Tail's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Otter Tail News

Here are the key news stories impacting Otter Tail this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Otter Tail to $5.54 from $5.48, suggesting slightly better full-year profitability expectations. Otter Tail analyst update
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased FY2028 and FY2030 earnings estimates, which can support sentiment around Otter Tail’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Otter Tail analyst update
  • Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp left its rating unchanged at Sector Weight, indicating no strong conviction to buy or sell the stock. Otter Tail analyst update
  • Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may temper enthusiasm about near-term earnings momentum. Otter Tail analyst update
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data showed no meaningful change in trading pressure, offering little immediate stock-specific impact. Otter Tail short interest update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Otter Tail from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "reduce" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otter Tail

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company's service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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