Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 712,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,914,269.55. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mark Frichtl sold 20,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $910,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $367,593.27.

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Ouster Stock Performance

OUST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 1,625,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,683,000 after acquiring an additional 478,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 118,132 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 775,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,337 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 715,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 405,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Key Stories Impacting Ouster

Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to rate OUST favorably—recent research notes (Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer) reaffirm Buy/Outperform with ~ $40 price targets, implying meaningful upside from current levels. MarketBeat coverage

Analysts continue to rate OUST favorably—recent research notes (Rosenblatt, Oppenheimer) reaffirm Buy/Outperform with ~ $40 price targets, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been increasing stakes (Vanguard, Geode, Penn Capital, Handelsbanken, Invesco), which supports liquidity and signals continued institutional interest. Institutional ownership details

Large institutional holders have been increasing stakes (Vanguard, Geode, Penn Capital, Handelsbanken, Invesco), which supports liquidity and signals continued institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and market position: Ouster remains a prominent supplier of digital lidar sensors for AVs, robotics and mapping — a structurally attractive market but with commercialization and margin execution risk. Company profile

Company profile and market position: Ouster remains a prominent supplier of digital lidar sensors for AVs, robotics and mapping — a structurally attractive market but with commercialization and margin execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CTO Mark Frichtl: he sold multiple blocks in mid‑April (reported transactions include ~40,000 on 4/14, ~20,000 on 4/15 and 30,000 on 4/17) at prices roughly $22.76–$25.15 — totaling at least ~90,000 shares in these mid‑April trades. Large insider sales can put pressure on the stock or raise investor questions about timing/intent. Mark Frichtl SEC filing

Insider selling by CTO Mark Frichtl: he sold multiple blocks in mid‑April (reported transactions include ~40,000 on 4/14, ~20,000 on 4/15 and 30,000 on 4/17) at prices roughly $22.76–$25.15 — totaling at least ~90,000 shares in these mid‑April trades. Large insider sales can put pressure on the stock or raise investor questions about timing/intent. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares on 4/16 at about $24.70, a modest insider reduction that adds to the pattern of recent insider dispositions. Megan Chung SEC filing

General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares on 4/16 at about $24.70, a modest insider reduction that adds to the pattern of recent insider dispositions. Negative Sentiment: Near-term price action showed a small pullback in mid‑April (coverage noted the stock “sank” ~1.1% on one session), reflecting short‑term volatility vs broader market moves. Zacks article

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Further Reading

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