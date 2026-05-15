Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 40,000 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 628,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,002,330. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mark Frichtl sold 136,434 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $4,442,291.04.

On Friday, May 15th, Mark Frichtl sold 4,316 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $155,376.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mark Frichtl sold 13,451 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $403,530.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Mark Frichtl sold 21,149 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $637,219.37.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Mark Frichtl sold 400 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Mark Frichtl sold 60,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,594,800.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Mark Frichtl sold 30,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $754,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mark Frichtl sold 20,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $910,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $837,600.00.

Get Ouster alerts: Sign Up

Ouster Stock Performance

OUST remained flat at $34.86 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,900,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,518. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 610.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 7.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ouster by 138.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,298 shares of the company's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 536,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company's stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ouster, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ouster wasn't on the list.

While Ouster currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here