Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.20.

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Ouster Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE OUST opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Ouster has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 121,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,439,380. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 13,451 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $403,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 712,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,368,910. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 298,409 shares of company stock worth $7,374,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 610.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 254,580 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ouster by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,298 shares of the company's stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ouster by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 536,413 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Ouster

Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat top‑line expectations and showed a narrower loss with record product revenue, signaling improving unit economics and customer demand. Read More.

Q1 results beat top‑line expectations and showed a narrower loss with record product revenue, signaling improving unit economics and customer demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ouster has begun shipping its Rev8 native‑color lidar — marketed as “human‑like” vision — which could open OEM, robotics and edge AI opportunities and lift ASPs if adoption scales. Read More.

Ouster has begun shipping its Rev8 native‑color lidar — marketed as “human‑like” vision — which could open OEM, robotics and edge AI opportunities and lift ASPs if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive — several analysts maintain buy/outperform views and target prices (~$40), supporting upside expectations versus the current trading level. Read More.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive — several analysts maintain buy/outperform views and target prices (~$40), supporting upside expectations versus the current trading level. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $49.5M–$52.5M, roughly in line with consensus; guidance reduces near‑term uncertainty but isn’t a clear upside surprise — investors will watch whether Rev8 accelerates bookings beyond this range. Read More.

Management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $49.5M–$52.5M, roughly in line with consensus; guidance reduces near‑term uncertainty but isn’t a clear upside surprise — investors will watch whether Rev8 accelerates bookings beyond this range. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call commentary emphasized growth opportunities but delayed path to sustained profitability, so sentiment depends on execution on large deals and margin progress. Read More.

Earnings‑call commentary emphasized growth opportunities but delayed path to sustained profitability, so sentiment depends on execution on large deals and margin progress. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Mark Frichtl disclosed multiple recent sales (including blocks on May 4–5), which some investors view as a negative signal despite his remaining large stake. Read More.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Further Reading

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