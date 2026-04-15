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Outdoor Stocks To Consider - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
V.F. logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener singled out VFC, ONON, and DECK as the three outdoor stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, marking them as names to watch.
  • These companies focus on outdoor apparel and footwear—VF Corp spans Outdoor/Active/Work segments, On specializes in high-performance running and outdoor gear, and Deckers owns premium brands UGG, HOKA, and Teva.
  • Outdoor stocks are a thematic, seasonal group that tend to be sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, weather and tourism trends, and brand-driven demand, which can increase volatility around seasonal and macro shifts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of V.F..

V.F., ON, and Deckers Outdoor are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses serve outdoor recreation and lifestyle—making apparel, footwear, gear and equipment, or providing services tied to camping, hiking, fishing, parks and related activities. Investors view them as a thematic corner of the market that tends to show seasonality and sensitivity to consumer discretionary spending, weather and tourism trends, and brand or product-driven demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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