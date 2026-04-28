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Outdoor Stocks To Consider - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Bed Bath & Beyond logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five Outdoor stocks to watch today: Beyond, Inc. (BBBY), Vistance Networks (VISN), On (ONON), V.F. (VFC), and Deckers Outdoor (DECK), chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume in the sector recently.
  • Outdoor stocks are viewed as consumer‑discretionary, cyclical plays whose revenue is influenced by seasonality, weather, and consumer confidence, risks investors should consider.
  • The list spans retailers and manufacturers across apparel, footwear and outdoor gear—e.g., Deckers owns UGG, HOKA and Teva, while On focuses on high‑performance running and outdoor footwear—highlighting both lifestyle and performance exposure.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Vistance Networks, ON, V.F., and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, distribute or provide services for outdoor recreation and activities—for example, makers and retailers of apparel, footwear, camping and hiking gear, bicycles, boats, RVs, and outdoor-focused tour operators. Investors view them as consumer-discretionary, often cyclical plays whose revenue is influenced by seasonality, weather, consumer confidence and participation trends in outdoor leisure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBBY

Vistance Networks (VISN)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VISN

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now?

Before you consider Bed Bath & Beyond, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't on the list.

While Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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