Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching - April 23rd

V.F., ON, and Deckers Outdoor are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Outdoor stocks" refers to publicly traded companies whose core businesses serve outdoor activities—manufacturers and retailers of apparel, footwear, equipment and gear, plus firms providing outdoor recreation services. For investors the term denotes a thematic segment rather than an official sector classification, with performance often driven by seasonality, consumer leisure spending, weather and broader retail and travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

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V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

See Also

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