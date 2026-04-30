OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $419.7980 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $513.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.61 million. On average, analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE OUT opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $303,528.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $976,050.92. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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