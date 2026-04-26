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Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Outokumpu logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give Outokumpu an average rating of "Hold"—of six covering analysts, 1 rated sell, 4 rated hold and 1 rated buy; Jefferies recently downgraded to hold while Zacks upgraded from strong sell to hold.
  • Shares opened at $3.15 with a market cap of ~$2.98B and a P/E of -19.69; the company reported Q4 EPS of -$0.08 (beating the -$0.13 estimate) on $1.35B revenue but still shows a negative net margin (-2.55%) and ROE (-4%).
  • Outokumpu is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel, supplying cold- and hot-rolled coils, sheets, plates and value-added solutions to industries such as automotive, construction and energy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Outokumpu.

Shares of Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Outokumpu from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OUTKY

Outokumpu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.62. Outokumpu has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outokumpu will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe's leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu's core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company's primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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