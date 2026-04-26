Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Outokumpu from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

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Outokumpu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.62. Outokumpu has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outokumpu will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe's leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu's core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company's primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

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