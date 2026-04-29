Outset Medical (OM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share and revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Outset Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,612 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company's flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo's modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

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