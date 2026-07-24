Ovintiv Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Ovintiv has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Ovintiv alerts: Sign Up

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $63.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.20). Ovintiv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut Ovintiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ovintiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ovintiv wasn't on the list.

While Ovintiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here