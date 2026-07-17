Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.63.

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Ovintiv Trading Up 2.5%

OVV traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 3,066,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,059,334 shares of the company's stock worth $433,418,000 after buying an additional 1,669,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,890,315 shares of the company's stock worth $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 203,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ovintiv by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,880,705 shares of the company's stock worth $467,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,692,806 shares of the company's stock worth $223,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,691 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,462,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see somewhat stronger profitability ahead. MarketBeat OVV coverage

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see somewhat stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that Ovintiv is expected to report earnings soon, and one Zacks preview said the company does not appear to have the best setup for an earnings beat, which may keep some investors cautious ahead of the release. Zacks article

Recent coverage also noted that Ovintiv is expected to report earnings soon, and one Zacks preview said the company does not appear to have the best setup for an earnings beat, which may keep some investors cautious ahead of the release. Neutral Sentiment: Another article asked whether Ovintiv remains inexpensive after a strong five-year run, highlighting valuation discussion rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Another article asked whether Ovintiv remains inexpensive after a strong five-year run, highlighting valuation discussion rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $1.57 from $1.59 and kept a Hold rating, which adds a small note of caution near-term. MarketBeat OVV coverage

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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