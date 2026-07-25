Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Texas Capital raised shares of Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens restated a "positive" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.68.

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Ovintiv Stock Up 2.8%

OVV opened at $63.08 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ovintiv by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,177 shares of the company's stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,846 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 142,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

More Ovintiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv reported robust Q2 cash flow, including $1.6 billion from operations and $682 million in free cash flow, while returning a large portion of that cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. The company also said full-year shareholder returns are expected to exceed 60% of free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

The company raised full-year 2026 production guidance, citing higher expected oil and condensate output without increasing capital spending, which suggests improving efficiency and stronger operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Ovintiv Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

Ovintiv completed the sale of its Anadarko assets for about $2.82 billion in cash and ended the quarter with net debt of $2.995 billion, or just 0.6x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a cleaner balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, which supports its income profile but was largely expected. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74 missed analyst estimates of around $1.91 to $1.94, which may cap some of the upside from the otherwise strong operating results. Ovintiv (OVV) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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