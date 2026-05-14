Ovintiv's (OVV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ovintiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.16.

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Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.74. 140,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,654. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. Ovintiv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $634,461.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,963,159.76. The trade was a 17.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,113 shares of the company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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