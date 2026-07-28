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Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Insider Paul Fry Buys 2,335 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Oxford Instruments insider Paul Fry bought 2,335 shares at GBX 3,044 each, totaling approximately £71,077.
  • Stock performance: Shares recently fell to GBX 2,850, while the company has a £1.57 billion market capitalization and trades at a P/E ratio of 34.05.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of GBX 2,781.67; ratings include four Buys and two Holds.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) insider Paul Fry purchased 2,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,044 per share, for a total transaction of £71,077.40.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

OXIG stock traded down GBX 102 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,850. The company's stock had a trading volume of 265,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,963. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,682 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,987.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,730.72.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of £423.20 million during the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,590 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,781.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXIG

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