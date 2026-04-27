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Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Oxford Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares experienced an unusually large uptick in activity — about 13,391 shares traded, a 646% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading at $39.00 versus a $38.00 close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: Deutsche Bank has a Buy, Jefferies a Hold, and the consensus rating from MarketBeat is Moderate Buy.
  • Fundamentals show healthy liquidity and low leverage (quick ratio 1.34, current ratio 1.77, debt-to-equity 0.07), and the stock is trading well above its 50-day ($32.87) and 200-day ($28.53) moving averages.
  • Interested in Oxford Instruments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 646% from the previous session's volume of 1,795 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXINF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXINF

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company's offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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