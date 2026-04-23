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Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Oxford Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Oxford Instruments reached a new 52-week high of $38.00 on Thursday, up from a prior close of $30.4505, with 4,375 shares traded.
  • Analyst sentiment is a Moderate Buy: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a Buy while Jefferies rates the stock Hold (one Buy, one Hold).
  • The company has a conservative balance sheet with a debt-to-equity of 0.07 and bullish technicals (50‑day SMA $32.72 vs 200‑day SMA $28.33).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 4375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.4505.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company's offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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