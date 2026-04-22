Free Trial
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Oxford Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market from $33.45 to open at $38.00 and last traded at $38.00 on a light volume of 4,375 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive overall, with Deutsche Bank reiterating a "buy" and Jefferies a "hold," leaving an average rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Technically and financially the stock sits above its moving averages (50‑day $32.64, 200‑day $28.27) and shows solid liquidity and low leverage (current ratio 1.77, quick ratio 1.34, debt-to-equity 0.07).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $38.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 4,375 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company's offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oxford Instruments Right Now?

Before you consider Oxford Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Instruments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines