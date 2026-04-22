Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $38.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 4,375 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company's offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

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